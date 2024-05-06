Russians will not have enough water in coolers to launch ZNPP, - Halushchenko

The Russian invaders will not be able to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to a lack of water in the coolers.

This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

‘Even if we imagine that the Russians will gather specialists in Russia and bring them to the plant, it will be unlicensed personnel. Launching the station by them is absurd. It is impossible neither in the context of Ukrainian legislation nor even Russian and, of course, international law,’ he said.

According to Halushchenko, only Ukrainian specialists have a licence to operate the plant, and the terrorists are currently preventing them from entering the ZNPP.

According to the Energy Minister, there are a number of significant technical problems at ZNPP. In particular, the period of nuclear fuel use has expired. And there is a lack of sufficient water to operate the reactors.

‘The problem with water supply to the plant arose after the Russians destroyed the Kakhovka dam. And while there is enough water in the coolers to keep six units offline, ZNPP requires completely different volumes of water to start up,’ he explained.

Read more: Occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in 4 regions - Ministry of Energy