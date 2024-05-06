ENG
Occupiers strike at Kharkiv

On the evening of May 6, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"The occupiers are striking. Kharkiv and Kharkiv district: stay in shelters," he said.

More information is currently unknown.

Russian strike on Kharkiv: private house was hit, there are victims (updated)

