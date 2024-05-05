ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5029 visitors online
News War
1 981 6

Russian strike on Kharkiv: private house was hit, there are victims (updated)

Удар КАБами по Харкову

As a result of today’s strike by Russian troops in Kharkiv, a private house was hit.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

‘We also have an incident in a private house. There are two victims,’ Terekhov said.

Updated information on the strike on Kharkiv on 5 May 2024

Later, the RMA reported that the victims of the strikes on the centre of Kharkiv continue to seek medical care.

Here's what we know at the moment:

  • Doctors are providing assistance to ten victims at two addresses where the shelling took place. The data is being updated.
  • The occupiers hit the private sector between houses, there are damaged households, the blast wave damaged windows.
  • Apartment blocks and cars were damaged.

Elimination of the consequences of the enemy strike is ongoing.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had struck a residential building in the centre of Kharkiv.

As a reminder, the day before, Russians launched a missile attack on a manufacturing plant in Kharkiv. At night, the city was shelled with Shaheds. The explosion damaged residential buildings and injured people.

Author: 

shoot out (12925) Kharkiv (1256)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 