Russian strike on Kharkiv: private house was hit, there are victims (updated)

As a result of today’s strike by Russian troops in Kharkiv, a private house was hit.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

‘We also have an incident in a private house. There are two victims,’ Terekhov said.

Updated information on the strike on Kharkiv on 5 May 2024

Later, the RMA reported that the victims of the strikes on the centre of Kharkiv continue to seek medical care.

Here's what we know at the moment:

Doctors are providing assistance to ten victims at two addresses where the shelling took place. The data is being updated.

The occupiers hit the private sector between houses, there are damaged households, the blast wave damaged windows.

Apartment blocks and cars were damaged.

Elimination of the consequences of the enemy strike is ongoing.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had struck a residential building in the centre of Kharkiv.

As a reminder, the day before, Russians launched a missile attack on a manufacturing plant in Kharkiv. At night, the city was shelled with Shaheds. The explosion damaged residential buildings and injured people.