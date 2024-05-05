Russian strike on Kharkiv: private house was hit, there are victims (updated)
As a result of today’s strike by Russian troops in Kharkiv, a private house was hit.
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
‘We also have an incident in a private house. There are two victims,’ Terekhov said.
Updated information on the strike on Kharkiv on 5 May 2024
Later, the RMA reported that the victims of the strikes on the centre of Kharkiv continue to seek medical care.
Here's what we know at the moment:
- Doctors are providing assistance to ten victims at two addresses where the shelling took place. The data is being updated.
- The occupiers hit the private sector between houses, there are damaged households, the blast wave damaged windows.
- Apartment blocks and cars were damaged.
Elimination of the consequences of the enemy strike is ongoing.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had struck a residential building in the centre of Kharkiv.
As a reminder, the day before, Russians launched a missile attack on a manufacturing plant in Kharkiv. At night, the city was shelled with Shaheds. The explosion damaged residential buildings and injured people.
