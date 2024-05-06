China promises to refrain from selling weapons to Russia - Macron

China promises to refrain from selling weapons to Russia and to control the export of dual-use goods.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron after face-to-face talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We welcome the commitment of the Chinese authorities to refrain from selling any weapons or aid to Moscow and to strictly control the export of dual-use goods," Macron said. He also thanked Xi for the "moment of coordination" before Putin's visit to China.

According to the French president, this will help determine "whether there is a desire to move towards a lasting peace, that is, one that will ensure peace, security and stability throughout the region and that respects international law."

Macron mentioned the Peace Forum in Switzerland and said that he and Xi had agreed to "promote efforts to achieve peace."

