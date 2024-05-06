We expect China to use all its influence on Russia to end war against Ukraine, - von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, they discussed China’s commitment not to provide any assistance with lethal weapons to Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Von der Leyen said that all parties agreed that China and the EU have a common interest in peace.

‘We expect China to use all its influence on Russia to put an end to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine,’ she said.

The European Commission President said that Xi Jinping ‘played an important role in de-escalating Russia's irresponsible nuclear threats’.

‘I am confident that President Xi will continue to do so in the face of Russia's ongoing nuclear threats,’ she added.

Von der Leyen also said that the meeting discussed China's commitment not to provide any assistance with lethal weapons to Russia.

‘More efforts are needed to stop the delivery of dual-use goods to Russia that end up on the battlefield,’ the EC President concluded.

Xi Jinping's visit to Europe

On 5 May, Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in France for a visit. He is starting his tour of Europe.

According to Xi Jinping, China will look for ‘good ways’ to resolve the situation with the war in Ukraine.