China intends to work on finding "good solutions to crisis in Ukraine" - Xi Jinping

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in Paris today, 5 May, that Beijing intends to "work with France and the entire international community to find good solutions to the crisis" in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

As noted, the Chinese leader called Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a "Ukrainian crisis" and stressed the impact of the war on European society.

"We understand the shock that the Ukrainian crisis has caused for Europeans. China is not the source of this crisis, nor is it a party or a participant," Xi Jinping said.

He also expressed hope that peace and stability would "quickly return to Europe" and declared Beijing's intention to "work with France and the entire international community to find good solutions to the crisis".

Xi Jinping's visit to Europe

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit three European countries from 5 to 10 May at the invitation of the leaders of these countries. It was about France, Hungary and Serbia.

Today, 5 May, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in France to begin his tour of Europe. He intends to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral relations, China's relations with the EU, as well as international and regional issues.