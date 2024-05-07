Rada’s Committee supports extension of martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine

On Tuesday, 7 May, the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on National Security approved draft laws extending martial law and general mobilisation for 90 days.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the MP, tomorrow, on 8 May, the parliament will vote on these bills in the session hall.

As previously reported, on 6 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted draft laws No. 11234 and No. 11235 (On Extension of the Martial Law in Ukraine and On Extension of the General Mobilisation Period) to the Verkhovna Rada. According to them, martial law and general mobilisation will continue in Ukraine until at least 11 August.

If the Verkhovna Rada votes in favour of these draft laws, it will be the 11th extension of martial law and mobilisation since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Extension of martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine

As it is known, on 12 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 10456 on the extension of martial law and Law No. 10457 on the extension of the general mobilisation period.

Accordingly, both deadlines have been extended from 14 February 2024 by 90 days to 13 May 2024.

It should be noted that this was the 10th decision to extend martial law and general mobilisation since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

