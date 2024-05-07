Ministry of Defence told which positions in the army are primarily needed: drivers, mechanics, shooters, operators of all types of weapons

Currently, the need to recruit new servicemen of various specialities is mainly felt by units directly involved in deterring Russian troops.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by Oleksiy Bezhevets, the Ministry of Defence's recruitment commissioner, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

Who is currently needed?

According to him, these are positions such as drivers, mechanics, riflemen, operators of all types of weapons, artillery personnel, drone operators and medics.

"A separate path has now been created for doctors, so that a person with at least a basic medical education can join the army for a position that involves medical care," Bezhevets said.

According to him, there are also a large number of vacancies in the army related to logistics, maintenance and repair. In addition, there are vacancies for staff positions.

According to Bezhevets, there are currently more than 2,000 vacancies in recruitment centres. Another 10,000 different vacancies are posted online directly by military units.

"This is the field of vacancies from which a person can choose what interests him or her. From these more than 10,000 vacancies, you can choose various specific vacancies that are as close as possible to your speciality, experience, and vision," assured the Defence Ministry's recruitment commissioner.