Ruscists hit Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia: Man wounded, fire breaks out

Russian troops carried out two air strikes on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia, wounding a man.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Russians carried out two air strikes on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia district.

A civilian man was wounded as a result of the shelling. The blast wave and debris also damaged buildings and started a fire.

