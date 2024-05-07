Two services for military have been launched in Ukraine: Account of victim and hotline on social issues

Two new services for military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have been launched in Ukraine. These are the account of the victim and the contact center for social protection.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Today we are launching two services for servicemen and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the post reads.

What new services will be available for the military?

The victim's account on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Here, servicemen of the National Guard, State Border Guard Service, police officers, and rescuers who have the status of victims, as well as their family members, can access their accounts and request medical, psychological, and legal assistance. To do this, they only need to register at the point of Single contact for citizens. (https://services.mvs.gov.ua/)

A contact center for social protection issues, 1536, is also starting to operate. From Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 to 18:00, the hotline specialists will provide advice on psychological, medical and financial assistance, benefits, pensions, etc.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, accessible and understandable state social policy is what we must guarantee to our Heroes.

