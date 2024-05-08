ENG
Defense forces destroyed enemy TOS Solntsepek in Bakhmut. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Kholodny Yar separate mechanised brigade struck at a Russian heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A.

The video of the destruction of Russian equipment was released by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports. The enemy's "Solntsepek" was destroyed in Bakhmut.

