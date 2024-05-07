ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8486 visitors online
News War
942 14

Negotiations on text of bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Spain have been completed - Zelenskyy

санчес,зеленський

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The head of state announced this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Prime Minister Sanchez confirmed his participation in the inaugural Peace Summit.

"I am grateful to him for his active support of the Peace Formula and its advocacy among the countries of Latin America and Africa. We have noted the completion of negotiations on the text of a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the Vilnius Declaration of the G7 countries," Zelenskyy said.

The President and the Prime Minister of Spain also discussed the continuation of defense support.

Read more: Spanish PM Sanchez calls on EU to increase investment in defence

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6308) Spain (138) Sanchez (31)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 