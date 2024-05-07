Negotiations on text of bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Spain have been completed - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The head of state announced this in the social network X.

Prime Minister Sanchez confirmed his participation in the inaugural Peace Summit.

"I am grateful to him for his active support of the Peace Formula and its advocacy among the countries of Latin America and Africa. We have noted the completion of negotiations on the text of a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the Vilnius Declaration of the G7 countries," Zelenskyy said.

The President and the Prime Minister of Spain also discussed the continuation of defense support.

