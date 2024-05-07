Latvia donates communication equipment worth EUR 100 thousand to Ukraine as part of IT coalition

As part of the IT Coalition initiative, Latvia donated communications equipment worth about 100,000 euros to Ukraine. This should provide the Armed Forces brigades with tactical communications.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The new batch of equipment from Latvia will help to establish communication on the front line, the ministry emphasized.

Earlier, Latvia has already donated laptops as part of the IT coalition to modernize logistics processes and deploy an SAP-based system.

"Latvia supports Ukraine, and we are constantly looking for new ways to help our ally. The latest batch of critical IT equipment needed for combat units is our contribution within the IT coalition. Our military support to Ukraine this year and for the next two years will amount to 0.25% of GDP. In addition, we are transferring various types of weapons to the Ukrainian army, including drones, artillery and air defense systems," said Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

For reference:

The IT Coalition is an ad hoc group of states within the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) led by Estonia and Luxembourg, which focuses on providing support to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of IT, communications and cybersecurity. The IT Coalition has already managed to collect financial and in-kind contributions of more than EUR 36 million. Contributions of more than €23 million are still expected