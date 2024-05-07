Netherlands to deploy Patriot system in Lithuania in July

According to the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, the Patriot system will be supplied to Lithuania in mid-July.

During a visit to Vilnius, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the air defense system would be deployed in Lithuania in July.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi.

As Ollogren clarified during her visit to Vilnius, the Patriot system will be deployed in Lithuania on July 6-23.

It is noted that a meeting was also held with Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas.

The ministers discussed bilateral defense cooperation, including upcoming exercises during which the Netherlands will deploy a long-range Patriot air defense system in Lithuania.

As a reminder, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured the prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania that Europe would defend the Baltic states in the event of a Russian attack.