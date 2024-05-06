First F-16s from Netherlands for Ukraine will be supplied in fall - Ollongren

The Netherlands will start sending F-16s to Ukraine in the fall of 2024.

This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren during a briefing in Vilnius, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The minister noted that this is the schedule for the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, as prescribed by the allies' plan.

"We have everything planned according to the project, which includes training of Ukrainian pilots, training of maintenance personnel and the transfer of real aircraft," Ollongren said.

The Dutch minister informed that Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing training in a number of countries.

"And if we manage to hold on to this path, and everything works in Ukraine, of course, in their own country, the first aircraft will be supplied by Denmark this summer. And we hope to take part in supplies in the fall with our F-16s," she added.

As reported by Censor.NET, Danish Ambassador Ole Egberg Mikkelsen said that Ukraine would receive the first F-16s this summer. It is not only about the aircraft, but also about the support system, maintenance, and ground crews.

Read more: Priority targets for ATACMS will be Russian headquarters, logistics and artillery on front line and in Crimea - General Hodges