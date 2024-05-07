Kosovo to provide military aid package to Ukraine: ammunition for 120 mm, 60 mm and 81 mm mortars

Kosovo authorities have announced a package of military aid to Ukraine. It will include 120 mm, 60 mm, and 81 mm mortar shells.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by hromadske.

It is noted that Ukraine has already received the first batch of aid from Kosovo - tactical vehicles and armored vehicles. The second package, which will contain mortar shells, is being prepared for transfer.

"Without going into details, I can say that these are 120 mm, 60 mm, 81 mm mortar shells, military trucks for transportation of personnel and weapons, armored vehicles, tactical vehicles to support units in Ukraine in the transport and operational aspect," said Kosovo's Defense Minister Eyup Machedonsi at a meeting with Ukrainian journalists in Pristina.

Read more: Wagnerians help Serbia to organize "Crimean scenario" in Balkans, - Kosovo President Osmani

Kosovo also trains Ukrainian demining specialists. And in 2022, the first group of the Mine Action Center completed training in a partially recognized country. According to the minister, Kosovo is preparing to train the second group.

Read more: Latvia announces new batch of military aid to Ukraine

"We are determined to support Ukraine in all aspects in accordance with our conditions and capabilities," the minister emphasized.

As a reminder, the partially recognized Republic of Kosovo joined the Group of Seven declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, adopted at the NATO summit in Vilnius.