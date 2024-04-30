Latvia announces new batch of military aid to Ukraine

Latvia announced the transfer of a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which will include, in particular, short-range anti-aircraft guns and surveillance drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Euporean Pravda.

"The government has just approved the provision of NBS anti-aircraft guns (probably NBS MANTIS - Ed.), tactical unmanned surveillance systems and other important equipment and technical means for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This will help to improve both air defense and intelligence capabilities of Ukraine," Prime Minister Ewika Silinia said on her Twitter account (X).

Read more: Ukraine and Latvia will increase joint production of drones - Kuleba

She added that Latvia allocates about 0.25% of its GDP per year to support Ukraine.

What aid has Latvia provided to Ukraine?

In early April 2024, Ukraine and Latvia signed a security agreement: Riga will provide military aid worth 0.25% of GDP annually.

The drone coalition initiated by Latvia has already raised almost 500 million euros for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the two years since the full-scale war in Ukraine broke out, Latvia has allocated EUR 650 million to support Kyiv.

In 2024, Latvia will allocate EUR 5 million for the reconstruction of Chernihiv region.