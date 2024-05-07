State Department on plans to assassinate Zelenskyy: Evidence of immorality of Putin regime

The US State Department comments on Russian plans to assassinate Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This assessment was made on Tuesday in Washington by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Obviously, this only demonstrates the immorality that we have seen from the Putin regime since the beginning of this conflict," Miller said.

He also said that the United States is in close contact with the Ukrainian side on this issue.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that SSU counterintelligence and investigators thwarted FSB plans to eliminate the President of Ukraine and other members of the country's top military and political leadership.

