Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 477,430 people (+970 per day), 7,418 tanks, 12,317 artillery systems, and 1,246 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 477,430 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.05.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 477430 (+970) people,

tanks ‒ 7418 (+13) units,

combat armoured vehicles ‒ 14246 (+19) units,

artillery systems – 12317 (+30) units,

MLRS – 1057 (+0) units,

air defense systems ‒ 792 (+0) units,

aircraft – 349 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 9728 (+11),

cruise missiles ‒ 2151 (+2),

ships /boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 16549 (+40) units,

special equipment ‒ 2019 (+2)

