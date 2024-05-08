UK expels Russian military attaché
Official London expels a Russian military attaché, strips some real estate of its diplomatic status, and restricts Russian diplomatic visas.
As Censor.NET reports this with reference to Reuters.
British Home Secretary James Cleverly said in a speech in parliament that these actions of London are the result of Russia's malicious activities throughout the UK and Europe.
‘We will expel the Russian military attaché, who is an undeclared military intelligence officer,’ Cleverly said.
He also said that several properties will have their diplomatic status removed.
‘We are introducing new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including limiting the length of stay for Russian diplomats in the UK,’ he added.
