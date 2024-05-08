Ukraine and Portugal hold another round of negotiations on security agreement

Ukraine held another round of talks with Portugal on concluding a bilateral security agreement to implement the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine.

According to the President's decree, the Ukrainian official delegation is headed by the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

As noted, today's round of talks was led by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

"We managed to make significant progress in the latest round. We hope that our leaders will sign the agreement in the near future," Zhovkva emphasized.

It is reported that the parties continued to work on the draft document and agreed on a schedule of upcoming events at the highest level to sign the agreement.

As a reminder, Ukraine has already signed nine bilateral security agreements, namely with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia. This document is being signed in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.