Ukraine starts negotiations on security agreement with Portugal

Ukraine has started negotiations with Portugal on a draft bilateral security agreement. The parties also agreed on a schedule for further negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Office of the President.

According to the presidential decree, the Ukrainian delegation at the talks is headed by the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak. Today's round was chaired by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

Particular attention was paid to the expectations from the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, as well as to the important role of Portugal in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and the involvement of the Global South in this process.

As a reminder, Ukraine has already signed nine bilateral security agreements, namely with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia. This document is being signed in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.