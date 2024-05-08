Russians break through to Krasnohorivka, but Ukrainian Defense Forces manage to block enemy assault groups - OSGT Khortytsia

Ukrainian Armed Forces units blocked the occupiers’ assault groups that managed to break through to Krasnohorivka.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Khortytsia, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Army Inform.

"The enemy broke through into the city with small assault groups and established themselves on the territory of the refractory plant. Thanks to the efforts of our units, in particular the 59th Brigade, the enemy was blocked and is still there. Our defenders are fully under fire control in Krasnohorivka and the outskirts of the town. Over the past day, the defenders destroyed about 30 enemies on the approaches to Krasnohorivka," explained Voloshyn.

According to him, the enemy groups are currently cut off from the supply of ammunition.

Moreover, the spokesman noted that the enemy is conducting assaults near Netailove and is trying to assault the eastern part of Pervomaiske.

" Near Nevelske they are also entering in small groups, counterattacking, our soldiers repel them," said Voloshyn.

See more: Due to enemy shelling, there are wounded in Krasnohorivka, many houses were damaged in Chasiv Yar district. PHOTO