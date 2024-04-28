Due to enemy shelling, there are wounded in Krasnohorivka, many houses were damaged in Chasiv Yar district. PHOTO

As a result of hostile shelling in Donetsk region over the past day, 27 April, there were wounded and many residential buildings were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Pokrovsk district

According to the RMA, two people were wounded in the Mariinka district, in Krasnohorivka, Katerynivka, and Kostiantynivka, as well as the outskirts of Hrodivka community were shelled.

Kramatorsk district

Terny, Yampolivka, Zarichne, and Ozerne in the Lyman district are under hostile fire, and Stupochky, Predtechyne, Markove, Chervone, and Mykolaivka in the Kostiantynivka district.

Bakhmut district

The Donetsk ATO reported that 10 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district. In Siversk, 4 houses were damaged.

"126 people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the frontline," the morning report said.