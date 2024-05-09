ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 478,730 people (+970 per day), 7,429 tanks, 12,340 artillery systems, and 14,281 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 478,730 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.05.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 478730 (+1300) people,

tanks - 7429 (+11) units

armoured combat vehicles - 14281 (+35) units,

artillery systems - 12340 (+23) units,

MLRS - 1058 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 793 (+1) units

aircraft - 349 (+0) units

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 9775 (+47),

cruise missiles - 2192 (+41),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tankers - 16618 (+69) units

special equipment - 2027 (+8)

