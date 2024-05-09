Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 478,730 people (+970 per day), 7,429 tanks, 12,340 artillery systems, and 14,281 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 478,730 Russian occupants.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.05.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 478730 (+1300) people,
tanks - 7429 (+11) units
armoured combat vehicles - 14281 (+35) units,
artillery systems - 12340 (+23) units,
MLRS - 1058 (+1) units,
air defence systems - 793 (+1) units
aircraft - 349 (+0) units
helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 9775 (+47),
cruise missiles - 2192 (+41),
ships/boats - 26 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
motor vehicles and tankers - 16618 (+69) units
special equipment - 2027 (+8)
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password