Southern Defense Forces eliminated 121 occupiers and 23 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment over last day

As noted, during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 121 people.

In addition, they lost 23 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

5 guns;

10 units of armored vehicles;

1 aerial photography station;

1 transformer;

2 boats.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 4 field supply points.

