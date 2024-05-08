ENG
Southern Defense Forces eliminated 121 occupiers and 23 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment over last day

The southern defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions and rear.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

As noted, during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 121 people.

In addition, they lost 23 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

  • 5 guns;
    10 units of armored vehicles;
  • 4 reconnaissance UAVs;
  • 1 aerial photography station;
  • 1 transformer;
  • 2 boats.

Watch more: Border guards discover and destroy Russian 152-mm Hyacinth-B cannon. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 4 field supply points.

Earlier it was reported that the "Army of Drones" eliminated 100 occupiers, 299 pieces of equipment and 164 enemy strong points in a week.

Russian Army (8872) liquidation (2323) elimination (4921) Southern Defence Forces (204)
