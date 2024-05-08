Border guards discover and destroy Russian 152-mm Hyacinth-B cannon. VIDEO
Border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed a Russian 152mm Hyacinth-B cannon. It is noted that the occupiers used this gun to strike at the border of the Vovchansk district of Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
