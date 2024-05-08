10 recruitment centers opened in Zhytomyr region

In the Zhytomyr region, 10 recruitment centers have been opened on the premises of the ASCs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"Recruiting centers are located in the premises of the ASC, where citizens can receive information and advice on service in the defense forces and, if they wish, be recruited for the chosen military position and unit. These premises are not used for serving calls," the statement said.

It was noted that the centers also provide information on vacancies in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Recruitment centers for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As reported earlier, the first recruitment center was opened in Kyiv on April 30.

As of early May, a total of 20 recruitment centers were opened in Ukraine in different regions.

