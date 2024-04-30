First recruitment center opened in Kyiv

The first recruitment center of the Ukrainian army in the capital was opened in the premises of the Solomyansky district Administrative Service Center. This is the 18th recruiting center in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today we are opening the 18th recruiting center. This is a recruiting center for the Ukrainian army, which is created by local authorities. This is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Defense and local authorities to ensure that Ukrainians who want to defend their country have the opportunity to choose a position, choose a unit and apply their skills in the best way and realize themselves in the Defense Forces," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova during the opening.

She added that recruiting centers are usually deployed in ASCs, as this is the place where people are most comfortable receiving administrative services. According to Kalmykova, hundreds of people who have applied to the recruitment centers have already signed contracts with military units or are undergoing training at the training centers.

In his turn, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv CMA, noted that recruiting centers attract motivated people who are desperately needed by the army.

"Ukraine needs motivated people, and the Armed Forces also need motivated people. And this is exactly the place where a motivated person can realize himself or herself to protect the homeland. You see, it's not forced, it's voluntary. There are no summonses in this place. Therefore, this is a place where you can decide on a position and a military unit to serve in. This is a very good initiative, we support it," Popko emphasized.

He added that the recruitment center should be a conduit between the citizen and the Armed Forces.

Read more: Two hospitals are being urgently evacuated in Kyiv due to threat of Russian missile strike - KCSA

Recruiting centers in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced a new recruitment algorithm for the Armed Forces. A mechanism for voluntary enlistment through recruitment centers and online will be launched.

A citizen will have to go through four stages, including:

Choosing a position and a military unit; Interview and communication with the military unit; Registration in the MRC of the joint venture; Referral for military service.

In particular, citizens can choose a position and a military unit at recruitment centers at ASCs, on online platforms, in recruitment centers of individual units or in the MRC.