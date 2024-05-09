Higher anti-corruption court arrested Deputy Minister Solskyi Dmytrasevich

Higher Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine sent Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solskyi, who is suspected of dealing with state land, in custody until July 7, including an alternative bail of UAH 20,276,000.

The higher anti-corruption court decided to arrest Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Markiyan Dmytrasevich with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.

"The petition is to be granted. To apply a preventive measure in the form of detention to the suspect Dmytrasevich Markiyan Orestovych. The term of the decision regarding the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention is up to and including July 7, 2024, but within the period of the pre-trial investigation," the judge announced the decision.

In the case of bail, Dmytrasevich will have to comply with a number of obligations, including wearing an electronic bracelet, refraining from communicating with witnesses and other suspects, as well as surrendering foreign passports.

Minister Solskyi is accused of what?

As reported, on April 23 NABU informed the current Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi of suspicion of organizing a scheme to acquire state lands with an area of about 2.5 thousand hectares worth UAH 291 million under the pretext of allocating plots to ATO veterans.

According to the investigation, in 2017-2021, Solsky, as the owner of several agricultural companies, in collusion with the head of the State Geocadastre of Ukraine and the curators of the State Geocadastre authorities, decided to take over land that was used by two state-owned enterprises in the Sumy region.

The perpetrators first destroyed the documents based on which the state-owned enterprises had the right to permanent use of the land. This became the basis for the regional State Geocadastre to draw up an act on the arbitrary occupation of these plots by state enterprises.

Subsequently, these lands were transferred to private ownership with the help of controlled officials of the regional State Geocadastre. The lands were transferred to predetermined citizens under the guise of exercising their right to free land, and the condition for obtaining the land was the signing of an agreement on its lease to an agricultural holding even before the moment of receipt.

Solskyi does not admit his guilt, assuring that the events refer to the period of 2017-2018, when he was a lawyer and had not yet been elected as a deputy from "Servant of the People".

According to him, the seven-year-old circumstances relate to a dispute between state-owned enterprises and individuals, in particular ATO soldiers, over land that was given to the latter for possession.

