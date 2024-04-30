HACCU releases former People’s Deputy Mykytas from house arrest on bail of UAH 908,400

The High Anti-Corruption Court has released former People’s Deputy Maksym Mykytas, whose house arrest has expired, on bail of UAH 908,400. He is also required to wear an electronic bracelet.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the HACC press service.

It is noted that the HACC investigating judge partially granted the request of the SAPO prosecutor and changed the measure of restraint for the former head of one of the capital's construction companies.

Thus, the court changed the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest to bail. The amount of the bail is UAH 908,400. Mykytas is also subject to certain obligations:

to present themselves at every request to the investigator (detective), prosecutor and court;

notify the investigator (detective), prosecutor or court of any changes in their place of residence and place of work;

refrain from communicating with persons specified in the court order;

to give your passport (passports) for traveling abroad and other documents granting the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine to the relevant state authorities for keeping;

wear an electronic bracelet.

The ruling on the obligations imposed on the suspect is valid for two months.

The case of former People's Deputy Mykytas

Mykytas was detained on October 18 last year, after he was caught in an attempted bribery of Dnipro Mayor Filatov. On October 20, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on former People's Deputy Maksym Mykytas in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 260 million.

In November 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) placed former People's Deputy and former head of Ukrbud Maksym Mykytas under house arrest. He was also ordered to wear an electronic bracelet.

As reported earlier, the NABU and the SAPO served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of UAH 307 million from the Ministry of Defence to a Member of Parliament of the VIII convocation, the former First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and four other persons.

On 23 January 2024, the NABU and the SAPO completed an investigation into the criminal proceedings regarding the misappropriation of funds from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine in the amount of over UAH 312 million. The media reported that it was Mykytas and Kolesnyk.

