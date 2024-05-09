Russian Federation will not allow anyone to threaten it. Our strategic forces are always in combat readiness - Putin

During his speech at the May 9 parade in Moscow, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again declared his readiness to use strategic nuclear weapons against "Russia’s enemies".

As Censor.NET informs, Russian mass media quoted Putin's speech.

The Russian dictator accused the West of "distorting the truth about the Second World War."

At the parade, Putin said that the strategic forces of the Russian Federation "are on alert, but Russia will do everything to prevent a global collision."

Watch more: Russian Federation reports drone attack on oil depot in Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"We reject the claims of any state or alliance to exclusivity. We know what the excess of such ambitions leads to. Russia will do everything to prevent a global collision, but we will not allow anyone to threaten us. Our strategic forces are always on alert," he said. head of the Kremlin.

Putin at the parade in Moscow on May 9

In his opinion, the West "interferes with colonial politics."

"Revanchism, mockery of history, the desire to justify the current followers of the Nazis are part of the common policy of the Western elites to incite new regional conflicts, inter-ethnic enmity, to restrain independent centers of world development," he said.

Read more: EU still recognises Putin as Russian president because member states have not reached consensus on this, says European Commission spokesman Stano

In addition, the Russian dictator pointed out that in the first years of the Great Patriotic War, the USSR fought Nazism alone, while "almost all of Europe worked for Hitler."

At the end of his speech, Putin called all the participants of the "SMO" heroes and compared them to veterans of the Second World War.