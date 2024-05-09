Russian Federation reports drone attack on oil depot in Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian authorities claimed that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked an oil depot in the village of Yurivka in Krasnodar Krai on the night of 9 May.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

It is noted that the oil depot is located several tens of kilometres from the Crimean bridge.

Local residents reported that at around 3am, seven or eight drones struck the Temp oil depot on the outskirts of Yurivka and that a fire broke out.

The operational headquarters of Russia's Krasnodar Krai confirmed the drone strike on the Yurivka oil depot, the BBC adds .

"About 6 UAVs were suppressed, but several fell on the territory of the oil depot. As a result, a fire broke out and several tanks were damaged," the headquarters said in a statement.

The company has 62 firefighters and 20 pieces of equipment at the scene, including 25 employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and seven special vehicles.

"Mayor of Anapa Vasily Shvets arrived at the scene in the village of Yurivka. Preliminarily, there are no injuries," the Russian media reported.





As a reminder, since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian drones have damaged 18 Russian refineries, which has led to a reduction in production by almost 14 per cent.

On the evening of 7 May, a large-scale fire broke out in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. Russian occupants claimed that an oil depot had burned down. The leader of the so-called DPR, terrorist Leonid Pasichnyk, said that late at night the oil depot, located within the city, was struck.

Watch more: Pipeline used by enemy for military purposes blown up in Rostov region of Russia - DIU. VIDEO