In temporarily occupied Luhansk, Russian oil depot burned down: infrastructure was destroyed. PHOTO

On the evening of 7 May, a large-scale fire broke out in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. The Russian occupiers claimed that an oil depot had burned down. They are looking for the "culprits".

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, spoke about the consequences of the fire in occupied Luhansk.

"The processed food is burnt out, the infrastructure is destroyed - the occupiers are looking for the culprits. They say it's the Armed Forces. For us, the main thing is the result. The invaders themselves know that no one will help them restore such facilities. And it will become much more difficult to refuel Russian military equipment," noted Lysogor.

What is known about the fire in Luhansk on 7 May

Earlier, the leader of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, terrorist Leonid Pasichnyk, reported a fire at the oil depot.

According to him, late at night, an oil depot located within the city was struck. Firefighters were working at the scene.

Currently, the occupation "authorities" are clarifying the number of victims.

