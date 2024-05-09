Slovaks raise more than €4 million for Ukraine. It will be used to produce almost 2700 shells in Czech Republic - media

Slovak citizens, despite the pro-Russian government of Robert Fico, have raised more than 4 million euros, which will now be spent on the production of ammunition in the Czech Republic. The shells will then be sent to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to České noviny.

It is noted that the shells should be supplied to Ukraine by the end of the summer. It is also stated that more than 4.17 million euros have been raised to date.

Dodo Dobrik, a participant in the "Gift to Putin" project, said that they are consulting with the Czech Ministry of Defense to purchase ammunition, which they plan to produce at the Czech company STV Group.

According to him, a memorandum on the purchase of ammunition as part of the Slovakian collection will be signed in May.

As a reminder, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the first batch of nearly 180,000 units of ammunition would be supplied to Ukraine in June. Subsequent contracts will be signed for a five- to six-figure number of shells.

As part of the Czech initiative, about 20 countries have allocated funds to purchase 500,000 artillery shells for the Ukrainian army.