Russian troops strike at Derhachi, hit inoperative gas station
On the afternoon of May 9, 2024, the Russian occupiers conducted 5 strikes using Lancet UAVs on Derhachi in the Kharkiv region, hitting an inoperable gas station.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to the RMA, the enemy attack damaged the equipment of the gas station and a civilian car that was nearby.
According to Syniehubov, there were no casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password