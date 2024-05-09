ENG
Russian troops strike at Derhachi, hit inoperative gas station

ланцет ударив по Дергачах

On the afternoon of May 9, 2024, the Russian occupiers conducted 5 strikes using Lancet UAVs on Derhachi in the Kharkiv region, hitting an inoperable gas station.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the RMA, the enemy attack damaged the equipment of the gas station and a civilian car that was nearby.

According to Syniehubov, there were no casualties.

