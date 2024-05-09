Two hydroelectric power plants were put out of operation due to shelling by occupiers

Hydropower facilities were heavily damaged by shelling on 8 May.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrhydroenergo, Censor.NET informs.

"Two hydroelectric power plants have been decommissioned. On 8 May, during the morning shelling of critical infrastructure, hydropower facilities were heavily damaged. The enemy continues to massively attack and destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure, inflicting devastating targeted strikes," the statement said.

Ukrhydroenergo noted that all hydroelectric power generation has suffered devastating damage. The destroyed equipment requires considerable efforts to repair, restore and significant financial resources.

Night attack by Russia on 8 May

On the night of 8 May, Russian troops launched a combined missile and UAV attack.

The occupiers used 55 missiles and 21 UAVs. Air defence forces destroyed 59 targets - 39 missiles and 20 UAVs.

Russian troops attacked three DTEK thermal power plants, damaging equipment. The enemy also hit two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region.

Read more: Plant equipment damaged at Dnipro HPP - "Ukrenergo"