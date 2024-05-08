39 missiles and 20 "Shahed" UAVs were destroyed - Air Force

On the night of May 8, 2024, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Ukraine with various types of missiles and Shahed-type attack UAVs.

Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleschuk announced this on Telegram.

How did the enemy attack Ukraine on May 8, 2024?

In total, according to the Air Force, the occupiers used 76 means of air attack - 55 missiles and 21 attack drones:

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (launched from the Tambov region - Russian Federation);

2 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (from TOT of Crimea);

4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

45 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area of Saratov region - Russian Federation, Caspian Sea water area);

1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile (from Crimea);

2 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (from the occupied Zaporizhzhia Region);

21 "Shahed-131/136" type attack UAVs (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions, Kursk region - Russian Federation).

"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and radio-electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack," the message says.

What did Ukrainian air defense manage to destroy?

It is also noted that 59 air targets were destroyed as a result of anti-aircraft combat:

33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

20 shock UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type.

"The adversary continues to strike critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine and other important strategic facilities. I thank everyone who today made every effort to prevent the enemy from achieving its goals," Oleschuk summarized.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine on May 8, 2024

As Censor.NET informed, in the period from 11:10 p.m. to 11:20 p.m. on May 7, three Tu-95ms were recorded taking off from the Russian airfield "Olenya". On the morning of May 8, Russian troops launched another massive rocket attack. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, reported that electricity generation and transmission facilities in the Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions were attacked.

It was also reported that the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of May 8. All air targets in the area of the capital were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense. In the Kyiv region, a civil infrastructure object caught fire as a result of a rocket attack.

In addition, as mentioned, Russian troops attacked 3 thermal power plants of DTEK, the equipment was seriously damaged. It also became known that the enemy attacked two objects of critical energy infrastructure in the Lviv region.