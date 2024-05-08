Ruscists hit energy infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia, there was fire

On May 8, 2024, Russian troops launched missile strikes on Prykarpattia.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to her, the enemy's target was an energy infrastructure facility.

"As a result, a fire broke out. The appropriate services worked at the scene, and the fire was promptly contained," the report says.

It is also noted that fortunately there were no casualties. The state of damage to the object is being clarified.

Read more: Russian troops attacked 3 TPP of DTEK, equipment was damaged

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine on May 8, 2024

As Censor.NET informed, in the period from 11:10 p.m. to 11:20 p.m. on May 7, three Tu-95ms were recorded taking off from the Russian airfield "Olenya". On the morning of May 8, Russian troops launched another massive rocket attack. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, reported that electricity generation and transmission facilities in the Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions were attacked.

It was also reported that the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of May 8. All air targets in the area of the capital were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense. In the Kyiv region, a civil infrastructure object caught fire as a result of a rocket attack.

According to the Air Force, 39 enemy missiles and 20 Shahed UAVs were destroyed.

In addition, as mentioned, Russian troops attacked 3 thermal power plants of DTEK, the equipment was seriously damaged. It also became known that the enemy attacked two objects of critical energy infrastructure in the Lviv region.