Russians launch massive missile strike: there are explosions in number of regions (updated)

On the morning of 8 May, Russian troops carried out another massive missile attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

In the evening of 7 May, the Ukrainian Air Force reported an attack by the Shaheds from the southern (temporarily occupied Crimea) and northern (Kursk region of the Russian Federation) directions. Later, monitoring channels reported the take-off of Russian strategic bombers.

At 2.44 a.m., Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an attack on the city by "Shaheds".

"Kharkiv is under attack again. Preliminary - by the 'Shaheds'," the statement said.

At around 3 am, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, reported an attack by enemy drones on the Poltava region.

"The enemy is attacking Poltava region! Stay in shelters until the air raid is over. Stay calm and take care of yourselves," he said in a statement.

At 4 a.m., it became known that Russian missiles had entered the sky over Ukrainian territory. The air alert was gradually announced, starting with the eastern regions, and eventually covered the whole of Ukraine.

At 4.22 a.m., monitoring channels reported the launch of "Kalibr" missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the first enemy target was spotted near Bilopillia, Sumy region, heading southwest. In addition, enemy missiles began to arrive from the south, and were spotted in Mykolaiv region.

4.38 a.m. - explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. In total, the citizens heard four explosions with an interval of about half a minute.

4.40 a.m. - air defence systems are operating in Kyiv region.

At 4.41 a.m., "Suspilne" reported three explosions in Zaporizhzhia. Later, local residents reported that at least seven explosions were heard. Local social media reported that the city was shelled by S-300 from occupied Tokmak.

4.46 a.m. - Explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

At 4.59 a.m., the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported on the work of air defence in the region. Earlier, the Air Force reported missiles fired in the direction of Stryi.

5.04 a.m. - An explosion was heard in Kyiv, air defence is operating

"The air alert is ongoing. Air defence is operating in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is cancelled," the KCMA said in a statement.

At 5.06 a.m. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that enemy missiles had entered the airspace of the region. He later said that air defence systems were operating in the region.

Cancellation of the air raid alert began after six o'clock in the morning.

