To fight Russian reconnaissance drones, Ukrainian Armed Forces need more MANPADS and missiles for them - Air Force

In order to more actively repel Russian reconnaissance drone attacks, Ukrainian soldiers need various MANPADS (Man-portable air-defense systems) and missiles for them.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, said this during the telethon.

According to him, Russian reconnaissance drones are almost always present in the frontline areas, particularly in the Sumy region. Just like in Kherson and near Kharkiv regions.

As Yevlash explained, such drones are invisible, they can be at different altitudes, have poor reflective coverage and reflection, and can sometimes penetrate the territory of Ukraine. However, Ukrainian mobile fire teams respond to such cases.

"However, we understand that in order to more actively repel such reconnaissance drone attacks, we need various MANPADS, and we need missiles for MANPADS. This is a whole set of such measures," he explained.

Yevlash added that the Russians have tens of thousands of such drones, including Orlan, Zala, Superkam and other types of reconnaissance drones.

Earlier, the Air Force reported that the Russians had changed their tactics of using drones to some extent: they reduced the number of Shaheds but intensified the use of reconnaissance drones.