Russians have intensified use of reconnaissance drones - Yevlash

Russian troops have changed their drone tactics to some extent: they have reduced the number of Shaheds, but have intensified the use of reconnaissance drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Illia Yevlash, a spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national telethon "United News".

"We see that the tactics have changed somewhat. Recently, they have not been using or significantly reduced the number of Shahed-type attack drones, as was the case, for example, two or three weeks ago. Now the enemy has intensified reconnaissance drones to adjust its missile strikes. We see when they use X-59s or ballistic missiles, of course, that they are trying to adjust this fire with the help of reconnaissance drones," said Yevlash.

Read more: Russians attack with ballistics and missiles of Kh-59 type instead of "Shahed" UAVs - Air Force

According to the spokesperson, the situation is being analyzed, and the Ukrainian side is monitoring the use of reconnaissance UAVs, as they are smaller and harder to detect.

However, Yevlash added, if possible, the Air Force also destroys them with air defense systems.

Read more: Ukraine is facing new stage of war, occupiers are preparing to extend their offensive - Zelenskyy

As a reminder, between April 15 and April 28, the strike companies operating as part of the "Army of Drones" eliminated 163 occupiers, 183 strongholds, 68 guns, 29 armored personnel carriers and 23 tanks.