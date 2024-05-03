Ukraine is facing new stage of war, occupiers are preparing to extend their offensive - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is facing a new stage of the war and must do everything to disrupt Russia’s offensive.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking on the occasion of the Day of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"We are now facing a new stage of the war. The occupier is preparing for attempts to extend its offensive. And all of us together, all Ukrainians, our soldiers, our state, our partners, we must do everything to disrupt the Russian offensive plan," Zelenskyy said.

"We must prove that the occupier will not succeed in achieving its goals under any circumstances, no matter what it does. And no matter how vilely he acts, Ukraine will still prevail," the President said.

As a reminder, Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, announced a possible Russian offensive in Kharkiv and Sumy regions in late May or early June 2024.

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also announced Russia's plans to seize Sumy and Kharkiv.