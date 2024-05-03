In April, invaders used over 400 chemical munitions against Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff. INFOGRAPHICS

In total, the Russians have used ammunition loaded with hazardous chemicals almost 2,000 times.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past month, the mobile groups of the grouping of support forces and means and other units of the Defense Forces recorded 444 cases of the enemy's use of ammunition containing hazardous chemicals, which is 71 cases more than in the previous period.



The main method of its delivery is the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly K-51s," the statement said.

From February 2023 to April 2024, 1891 cases of the use of ammunition equipped with hazardous chemicals were recorded by the Russian Federation

The General Staff recalled that the enemy continues to use munitions containing hazardous chemicals, which violates the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction, as well as the laws and customs of warfare.

Occupiers use chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Earlier it was reported that in December 2023, the use of a new type of RG-VO grenades with a suffocating agent was first recorded at the front by Russian invaders.

The US State Department confirmed the use of banned chemical weapons by Russian troops. In particular, they use chloropicrin.

Read more: Since beginning of full-scale war, Russians have carried out 1068 chemical attacks