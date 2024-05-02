Russians attack with ballistics and missiles of Kh-59 type instead of "Shahed" UAVs - Air Force

Now Russia has excluded "Shaheds" from its means of attack. Instead, it attacks with ballistic missiles and guided air missiles of the Kh-59 type.

Illia Yevlash, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia has now excluded the Shaheda from its means of attack, they are attacking more with ballistic missiles and guided air missiles of the Kh-59 type, but this night two Shaheda were used, we successfully eliminated them," Yevlash informed.

He specified that the Kh-59 is a medium-range missile that has an approximate speed of 1,000 kilometers per hour.

"It can be fought with air defense equipment that we have. These are not only Patriots, but also NASAMS and IRIS-T. Of course, this is a rather powerful weapon designed to destroy ground objects. It is also an anti-ship tool. Now we see that the enemy is actively using this type of missiles. Do not underestimate this weapon. Recently, the Russians have significantly increased the intensity of the use of this type of missiles. There is a slightly improved version of the Kh-59. This is Kh-69. They are similar in terms of their parameters, but the Kh-69 has a greater strike capacity and can fly further over the territory of our country," the spokesman of the Air Force noted.