Ukraine will also need faulty F-16s as "donors" to repair fighters - Air Force
Even defective F-16s will be needed by Ukraine to repair other fighters of this type.
This was stated by the Air Force spokesman Ilia Yevlash on the Pryamyi TV channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Even if these are faulty aircraft, they are extremely necessary. "Donors" are absolutely adequately practiced in different countries. ... It is a fairly normal practice that if one of the parts does not work, the remaining parts can be used to replace other components," he explained.
"Any aircraft, even those that have lost their combat capability, can be used for repairs and for other purposes that will be determined by the command," Yevlash added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password