Air defence system destroys 12 out of 13 attack UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 6 May, Russian invaders attacked Sumy region from the north with 13 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs. They were launched from the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of AFU.

"As a result of combat operations, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 12 enemy attack UAVs in Sumy region," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the evening of 5 May, the Air Force reported an attack by the "Shaheds". Later, it became known about a strike on the energy system of Sumy region.

