Plant equipment damaged at Dnipro HPP - "Ukrenergo"

A Russian strike on Dnipro HPP damaged the plant’s equipment.

This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC "Ukrenergo", during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that there is currently no threat of a dam breach.

"The damage is extensive, but it relates specifically to the power plant's electricity generation," Kudrytskyi explained.

The damage to the hydroelectric power plant is currently being assessed.

Attack on the Ukrainian energy sector

On the morning of 22 March, Russians launched a massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities. Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi region, Vinnytsia region and Dnipropetrovsk region. Schedules of emergency power cuts have been introduced in Sumy region.

This is the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy sector in recent times.

