Russians launched 8 missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia

There were explosions in Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched 8 missile attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Infrastructure facilities were hit, civilian houses were damaged. Information on the victims is being updated," the statement said.

