Zelenskyy: Putin is not going to stop, he is in information vacuum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Russian dictator Putin is not going to stop in his war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, the head of state said this at a briefing after talks with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

"We have to protect Ukraine. This is our future and independence. Putin is not going to stop. He is in this information vacuum, in this world built by his special services, he lives in it," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, sometimes some representatives of different countries confirm that sanctions are not so powerful

"They find formats to avoid them. They even go to the inauguration of a person. ... We are fighting for the whole of Ukraine, we are part of Europe, so we are fighting for ourselves and for Europe," he summarized.

